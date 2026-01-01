Organizations
An organization is the top-level container for a group of Fastly accounts. It owns the memberships and service accounts that authenticate against it, the SAML configurations that federate its logins, and the accounts that hold its services.
Data model
The fields accepted when creating an account under an organization.
name
|string
|The name of the account, generally the company name.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
organization_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the organization. Read-only.
account_link
|object
|The link between an account and the organization that owns it.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the account. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
meta
|object
|Pagination metadata.
limit
|integer
|Maximum number of results returned.
next_cursor
|string
|Cursor for the next page.
total
|integer
|Total number of results across all pages.
owner_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the organization owner.
force_2fa
|boolean
|Specifies whether 2FA is forced or not forced on the organization. Logs out non-2FA organization members once 2FA is force enabled.
force_sso
|boolean
|Specifies whether SSO is forced or not forced on the organization.
payer_account_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the account billed for the organization. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.