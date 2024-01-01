  1. Home
Fanout

These endpoints allow you to enable, disable, and check the enablement status of the Fanout product on your services.

Endpoints

Get product enablement status

GET/enabled-products/v1/fanout/services/service_id

Enable product

PUT/enabled-products/v1/fanout/services/service_id

Disable product

DELETE/enabled-products/v1/fanout/services/service_id

