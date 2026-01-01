Client-Side Protection
Client-Side Protection (CSP) provides visibility and control over third-party scripts running on your web pages. Monitor script behavior, manage authorization status, and configure security policies to protect against client-side attacks like Magecart and formjacking.
NOTE: The Client-Side Protection API is available to customers with the Client-Side Protection product enabled. Contact your Fastly account team for access.
Data model
name
|string
|CSP directive name (e.g., script-src, style-src).
values
|array
|Directive values.
config
|object
|Type-specific configuration.
type
|string
|Notification type.
description
|string
|Page description.
id
|string
|Unique page identifier.
notifications
|array
|Notification configurations for this page.
paths
|array
|URL paths to monitor.
website_id
|string
|Parent website ID.
directives
|array
authorization_status
|string
|Script authorization status.
authorized_hash
|string
|Hash of authorized script content.
current_hash
|string
|Current script content hash.
justification
|string
|Reason for authorization decision.
page_id
|string
|Parent page ID.
source
|string
|Script source (inline or external URL).
urls
|array
|URLs where this script was observed.
domain
|string
|Website domain.
page_ids
|array
|IDs of pages associated with this website.