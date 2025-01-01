  1. Home
Events

Events are actions that the Next-Gen WAF takes as the result of regular threshold-based blocking, templated rules, and site alerts.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Security API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

actionstringValue can be 'flagged' (requests will be blocked), 'info' (requests will be logged), or 'template'. Required.
block_signalsarrayList of block signals.
countrystringCountry code. Required.
created_atstringCreated timestamp. Required.
detected_atstringDetected timestamp. Required.
expires_atstringTime at which the event expires. Required.
idstringUnique ID of the event. Required.
is_expiredbooleanIf it is true, the event should be set to expired. Required.
reasonsarrayList of signals and their counts. Required.
remote_hostnamestringRemote hostname. Required.
request_countintegerTotal number of requests. Required.
sample_requestobject
sourcestringSource information. Required.
user_agentsarrayUser agents. Required.
windowintegerTime window in seconds where the items were detected. Required.

Endpoints

List events

GET/security/workspaces/workspace_id/events

Retrieve event

GET/security/workspaces/workspace_id/events/event_id

Expire event

PATCH/security/workspaces/workspace_id/events/event_id

