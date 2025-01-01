Events
Events are actions that the Next-Gen WAF takes as the result of regular threshold-based blocking, templated rules, and site alerts.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Security API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
action
|string
|Value can be 'flagged' (requests will be blocked), 'info' (requests will be logged), or 'template'. Required.
block_signals
|array
|List of block signals.
country
|string
|Country code. Required.
created_at
|string
|Created timestamp. Required.
detected_at
|string
|Detected timestamp. Required.
expires_at
|string
|Time at which the event expires. Required.
id
|string
|Unique ID of the event. Required.
is_expired
|boolean
|If it is true, the event should be set to
expired. Required.
reasons
|array
|List of signals and their counts. Required.
remote_hostname
|string
|Remote hostname. Required.
request_count
|integer
|Total number of requests. Required.
sample_request
|object
source
|string
|Source information. Required.
user_agents
|array
|User agents. Required.
window
|integer
|Time window in seconds where the items were detected. Required.