Requests
Requests lists individual requests that have been tagged with signals.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Security API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
agent_response_code
|integer
|Agent response code. Required. Read-only.
country
|string
|Country code. Required. Read-only.
id
|string
|A base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a request. Required. Read-only.
method
|string
|HTTP method. Required. Read-only.
path
|string
|Request path. Required. Read-only.
protocol
|string
|HTTP protocol. Required. Read-only.
remote_hostname
|string
|Remote hostname. Required. Read-only.
remote_ip
|string
|Remote IP address. Required. Read-only.
request_headers
|array
|Request headers. Read-only.
response_code
|integer
|HTTP response code. Required. Read-only.
response_headers
|array
|Response headers. Read-only.
response_size
|integer
|HTTP response size. Required. Read-only.
response_time
|integer
|Response time in milliseconds. Required. Read-only.
scheme
|string
|Request scheme. Required. Read-only.
server_hostname
|string
|Server hostname. Required. Read-only.
server_name
|string
|Server name. Required. Read-only.
signals
|array
|List of signals. Required. Read-only.
timestamp
|string
|Time when the request was made. Required.
tls_cipher
|string
|TLS cipher. Required. Read-only.
tls_protocol
|string
|TLS protocol. Required. Read-only.
uri
|string
|Request URI. Required. Read-only.
user_agent
|string
|User agent. Required. Read-only.
name
|string
|Header name.
value
|string
|Header value.
detector
|string
|Detector that detected the signal. Read-only.
location
|string
|Where the signal was detected. Read-only.