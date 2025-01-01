Rules
Rules allow you to allow, block, rate limit, or tag requests for an arbitrary set of conditions.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Security API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
actions
|array
|Required.
conditions
|array
|Required.
created_at
|string
|Date the rule was created. Required.
description
|string
|Description for rule. Required.
enabled
|boolean
|Turns a rule on and off. Defaults to false (off). Required.
expires_at
|string
|Date the rule will automatically be disabled. Field is nullable and set to null if the rule should always be enabled. If the rule is always enabled, will return undefined.
group_operator
|string
|Conditions that must be matched when evaluating the request. Required.
id
|string
|The ID of the rule. Required.
request_logging
|string
|Available only for request rules. Indicates whether to store the logs for requests that match the rule's conditions (sampled) or not store them (none). Required.
signal
|string
|The signal name being excluded if rule type is signal and action is 'exclude_signal'.
type
|string
|The type of rule. Required.
updated_at
|string
|Date the rule was last updated. Required.
field
|string
|Enums for multival condition field. Refer to: https://docs.fastly.com/en/ngwaf/defining-rule-conditions#fields.
operator
|string
|Indicates whether the supplied conditions will check for existence or non-existence of matching field values. Refer to: https://docs.fastly.com/en/ngwaf/defining-rule-conditions#operators.
value
|string
|The value to compare against the field. Refer to: https://docs.fastly.com/en/ngwaf/defining-rule-conditions#field-value-case-sensitivity.