  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Security

Workspaces

Workspaces allows you to add, edit, and delete workspaces in your account.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Security API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

attack_signal_thresholdsobjectAttack threshold parameters for system site alerts. Each threshold value is the number of attack signals per IP address that must be detected during the interval before the related IP address is flagged. Required.
descriptionstringUser-submitted description of a workspace. Required.
idstringA base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a workspace. Required. Read-only.
ip_anonymizationstringAgents will anonymize IP addresses according to the option selected.
modestringUser-configured mode of a workspace. Required.
namestringUser-submitted display name of a workspace. Required.

Endpoints

List workspaces

GET/security/workspaces

Create a workspace

POST/security/workspaces

Get a workspace

GET/security/workspaces/workspace_id

Remove a workspace

DELETE/security/workspaces/workspace_id

Edit a workspace

PATCH/security/workspaces/workspace_id

Fastly
© Fastly 2025