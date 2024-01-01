Object Storage Access Keys
In order to authenticate with the S3-compatible API, clients use the AWS Signature v4 algorithm. This requires clients to have an access key (access key ID and secret access key) that they use to sign requests. The S3 API then validates the signature using the secret key.
This API manages access keys for use with the Object Storage product.
Data model
buckets
|array
description
|string
|A description of the access key. Required.
permission
|string
|The permissions granted to an access key. Required.
access_key
|string
|Generated access key.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
secret_key
|string
|Generated secret key.