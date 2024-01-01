Object Storage Access Keys

In order to authenticate with the S3-compatible API, clients use the AWS Signature v4 algorithm. This requires clients to have an access key (access key ID and secret access key) that they use to sign requests. The S3 API then validates the signature using the secret key.

This API manages access keys for use with the Object Storage product.

Data model

buckets array description string A description of the access key. Required. permission string The permissions granted to an access key. Required. access_key string Generated access key. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. secret_key string Generated secret key.

Endpoints

List access keys GET/ resources / object-storage / access-keys

Create an access key POST/ resources / object-storage / access-keys

Get an access key GET/ resources / object-storage / access-keys / access_key