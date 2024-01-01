  1. Home
Object Storage Access Keys

In order to authenticate with the S3-compatible API, clients use the AWS Signature v4 algorithm. This requires clients to have an access key (access key ID and secret access key) that they use to sign requests. The S3 API then validates the signature using the secret key.

This API manages access keys for use with the Object Storage product.

Data model

bucketsarray
descriptionstringA description of the access key. Required.
permissionstringThe permissions granted to an access key. Required.
access_keystringGenerated access key.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
secret_keystringGenerated secret key.

Endpoints

List access keys

GET/resources/object-storage/access-keys

Create an access key

POST/resources/object-storage/access-keys

Get an access key

GET/resources/object-storage/access-keys/access_key

Delete an access key

DELETE/resources/object-storage/access-keys/access_key

