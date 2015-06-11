  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2015
  5. June 2015

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+315

June 11, 2015
ngwaf-module-nginx-lua
  • Updated to bring module up to latest API specification to enable future features

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+320

Fastly
© Fastly 2024