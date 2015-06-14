  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+320

June 14, 2015
ngwaf-module-nginx-lua
  • Fixed issues where the Signal Sciences dashboard would show an incorrect "Agent Response" of 0 (for best results, upgrade Agent to at least 1.8.2718)

Known Issues (fixed in 1.0.0+343)

  • Requesting a static file, or a missing file, that results with a custom error page may result in "double signal" on the dashboard (i.e., one request generates two entries). This is due to a bug in the NGINX state machine with custom error pages. We are actively working to find a solution.

