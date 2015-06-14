Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+320
- Fixed issues where the Signal Sciences dashboard would show an incorrect "Agent Response" of 0 (for best results, upgrade Agent to at least 1.8.2718)
Known Issues (fixed in 1.0.0+343)
- Requesting a static file, or a missing file, that results with a custom error page may result in "double signal" on the dashboard (i.e., one request generates two entries). This is due to a bug in the NGINX state machine with custom error pages. We are actively working to find a solution.
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+315
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+322