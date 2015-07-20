  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2015
  5. July 2015

Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.207

July 20, 2015
ngwaf-module-apache

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

  • Fixed bug in requests with POST bodies > 4000 bytes, where input would get truncated. This bug appeared to manifest itself on some Apache configurations and not others. Regardless, this release is highly recommended for all.
  • Added X-SigSci-AgentResponse, X-SigSci-RequestID request headers, bringing Apache to parity with other platforms
  • With Agent 1.8.3186, X-SigSci-Tags is added indicating what was detected in the request

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.159

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.214

