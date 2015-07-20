Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.207
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
- Fixed bug in requests with POST bodies > 4000 bytes, where input would get truncated. This bug appeared to manifest itself on some Apache configurations and not others. Regardless, this release is highly recommended for all.
- Added
X-SigSci-AgentResponse,
X-SigSci-RequestIDrequest headers, bringing Apache to parity with other platforms
- With Agent 1.8.3186,
X-SigSci-Tagsis added indicating what was detected in the request
