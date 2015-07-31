Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.214
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
- Removed incorrect WARNING log message of the form "Allocated buffer using Content-Length of 22 bytes for input stream", which was benign and was turned into a DEBUG message
- Added ability to send Scheme information to agent (i.e.
httpor
https)
- Added ability to send back TLS (SSL) information to the agent, upgrade agent to at least 1.8.3385 for best results
- Made minor optimizations
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.207
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.224