Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.214

July 31, 2015
ngwaf-module-apache

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

  • Removed incorrect WARNING log message of the form "Allocated buffer using Content-Length of 22 bytes for input stream", which was benign and was turned into a DEBUG message
  • Added ability to send Scheme information to agent (i.e. http or https)
  • Added ability to send back TLS (SSL) information to the agent, upgrade agent to at least 1.8.3385 for best results
  • Made minor optimizations

