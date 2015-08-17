Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+361
This was a maintenance release with general improvements
- Added new feature on startup to send a
noticemessage in the error log describing the components used in the module
- Upgraded pure-Lua MessagePack to 0.3.3, which contains minor performance improvements and allows use of various Lua tool chains
- Allowed module to run using plain Lua (not LuaJIT). We strongly recommend LuaJIT as using plain Lua may have severe performance issues. However this does allow options for very low volume servers and aids in debugging.
- Added ability to ensure response time value is non-negative (on machines lacking a monotonic clock and/or clock drift, the value can occasionally go negative)
- Made minor performance improvements and API standardization
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+346
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+363