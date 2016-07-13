Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.1.0
- Changed default socket to
/var/run/sigsci.sockto allow systemd to work without reconfiguration
- Allowed XML mime types to be passed through to Agent, which allows the Agent to inspect XML documents
- Removed header filtering, as that is now down in the agent, which allows custom rules and other actions on cookie data
- Updated
lua-MessagePackto latest
- Fixed NGINX validator script
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.0.0+428
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.1.1