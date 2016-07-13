  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.1.0

July 13, 2016
ngwaf-module-nginx-lua
  • Changed default socket to /var/run/sigsci.sock to allow systemd to work without reconfiguration
  • Allowed XML mime types to be passed through to Agent, which allows the Agent to inspect XML documents
  • Removed header filtering, as that is now down in the agent, which allows custom rules and other actions on cookie data
  • Updated lua-MessagePack to latest
  • Fixed NGINX validator script

