  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2016
  5. September 2016

Next-Gen WAF for Java 0.1.1

September 15, 2016
ngwaf-module-java
  • Added javadoc packages

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 0.1.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 0.1.2

Fastly
© Fastly 2024