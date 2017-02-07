  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.1.0

February 7, 2017
ngwaf-heroku-buildpack
  • Refactored installation and setup process
  • Removed usage of the sigsci reverse proxy binary

