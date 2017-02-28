  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. February 2017

Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.1.0

February 28, 2017
ngwaf-module-golang
  • Fixed TCP vs. UDS configuration

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 0.1.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.2.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024