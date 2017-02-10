  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. February 2017

Next-Gen WAF for Java 0.1.6

February 10, 2017
ngwaf-module-java
  • Added support for jetty 9.3.x and 9.4.x

