  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. April 2017

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX 1.10 (Lua) 2.3.2

April 17, 2017
ngwaf-module-nginx110-lua
  • Add amazonlinux 2016.09 package

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX 1.10 (Lua) 2.3.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024