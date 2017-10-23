  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. October 2017

Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.5.6

October 23, 2017
ngwaf-module-apache
  • Fixed module version gen script

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.5.5

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.5.7

Fastly
© Fastly 2024