Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.2.0
- Improved logging
LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Debug logging performance penalty minimized
LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Ad-hoc data is now JSON encoded for clarity and safety
LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Each message is tagged with
NETWORK,
DEBUGor
INTERNAL
- Updated third-party dependencies to latest
LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock
rxi/json.luaLICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock
fperrad/lua-MessagePack
- Standardized defaults across modules and document
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.1.8
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.2.1