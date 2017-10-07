  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. October 2017

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.2.0

October 7, 2017
ngwaf-module-nginx-lua
  • Improved logging LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Debug logging performance penalty minimized LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Ad-hoc data is now JSON encoded for clarity and safety LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock Each message is tagged with NETWORK, DEBUG or INTERNAL
  • Updated third-party dependencies to latest LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock rxi/json.lua LICENSE README.md constants.js docs edge gatsby-browser.js gatsby-config.js gatsby-node.js gatsby-schema-customization.js gatsby-ssr.js node_modules package.json plugins postcss.config.js src src-ja static utils yarn.lock fperrad/lua-MessagePack
  • Standardized defaults across modules and document

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.1.8

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Lua) 1.2.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024