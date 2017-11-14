  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. November 2017

Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.0.5

November 14, 2017
ngwaf-module-haproxy
  • Fixed bugs

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.0.4

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.1.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024