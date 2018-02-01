  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. February 2018

Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.6.7

February 1, 2018
ngwaf-module-iis
  • Added config options

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.6.6

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.7.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024