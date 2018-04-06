Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.6.1
- Standardized release notes
- Porting fixes for Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver)
- Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) packaging
1.6.0 2018-1-30
- ISSUE-10307: Allow other modules to run before this one. i.e.,
mod_auth_oidc
- Improved performance and noise reduction per customer request
- Added new directive:
SigSciEnableFixups
- Changed Directive names for all existing Directives to contain prefix
SigSci
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.5.7
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.7.0