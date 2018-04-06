  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. April 2018

Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.6.1

April 6, 2018
ngwaf-module-apache
  • Standardized release notes
  • Porting fixes for Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver)
  • Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) packaging

1.6.0 2018-1-30

  • ISSUE-10307: Allow other modules to run before this one. i.e., mod_auth_oidc
  • Improved performance and noise reduction per customer request
  • Added new directive: SigSciEnableFixups
  • Changed Directive names for all existing Directives to contain prefix SigSci

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.5.7

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.7.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024