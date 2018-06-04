  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. June 2018

Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.4.1

June 4, 2018
ngwaf-module-golang
  • Improved error and debug messages

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.4.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.4.2

Fastly
© Fastly 2024