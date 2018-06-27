  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. June 2018

Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.3

June 27, 2018
ngwaf-module-java
  • Added debug for filter conflict errors

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.2

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.4

Fastly
© Fastly 2024