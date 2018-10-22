Coming soon: Updated roles and permissions

tl;dr: Roles and permissions will be changing in January. Corp Admin is a brand-new role, and existing Corp Owners and Corp Users with multiple site roles will experience permission updates. Review the changes below and prepare your organization.

We’re making some changes to our roles and permissions. These changes are designed to make it simpler to manage users across multiple sites at once, and will allow us to introduce some powerful new features in the near future.

Owner will have full access and full owner permissions across every site within their corp. This isn’t a substantial change; current Corp Owners can already set themselves as members of any and all sites. We’re just simplifying the process of granting these permissions.

Admin is a brand new role we created to make it simpler for users to manage multiple sites. The Admin has Site Admin permissions on specific sites, meaning they can invite users and can edit configurations and agent mode (blocking/non-blocking). Admins will not have visibility into sites they do not manage and will have limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

User will manage specific sites, including configurations and agent mode (blocking/non-blocking). Users will not have visibility into sites they do not manage and will have limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

Observer will view specific sites in a read-only mode and will have limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

Role Site access User management privileges Change agent blocking mode Configure rules and other settings Owner All sites Invite, edit, delete, security policies Every site Every site Admin Specific sites Invite to specific sites Specific sites Specific sites User Specific sites No Specific sites Specific sites Observer Specific sites No No No

If you are currently a Corp Owner: you will have access to every site within your corp and will be granted Site Owner permissions by default. Currently, Corp Owners can optionally choose to be members of sites. This option will no longer be available.

If you are currently a Corp User:

If you are either a Site Owner or Site Admin on any site in your corp, you’ll become an Admin across all your site memberships.

across all your site memberships. If you are a Site User or a Site Observer on sites (and not a Site Owner or Site Admin) , you will be a User on those same sites.

on those same sites. However, if you only have the Site Observer role across all of your site memberships, you will become an Observer with visibility limited to those same sites.

Questions or concerns? Check out our Customer Support portal.