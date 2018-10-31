Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.1.0
- Updated jars to match maven conventions
sigsci-module-java-{version}.jar contains the module classes without dependencies (see pom.xml)
sigsci-module-java-{version}-shaded.jarbundles dependencies following maven shaded classifier
<classifier>shaded</classifier>
- Updated dependencies to latest
- Fixed a rare issue where an exception would cause the filter chain to be called twice
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.5
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.1.1