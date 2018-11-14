Check out the new Custom Signals page!

Custom Signals enable you to gain visibility into traffic that's specific to your application. You can create these signals either on the Custom Signals page (Configure > Custom Signals) or, more commonly, when creating or editing a Rule.

The new Custom Signals page now shows:

The number of requests tagged with a particular signal in the past 7 days.

The number of Rules that add that signal.

The number of Alerts that use that signal.

This additional data makes it easier to determine whether a Custom Signal is working correctly or is no longer used by any Rules or Alerts.