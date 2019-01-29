Brand new Corp Overview

We have redesigned the Corp Overview page from the ground up to give you better tools to analyze security trends across your entire organization. It has been enhanced to allow you to:

Visualize attack traffic: New request graphs offer a high-level view of traffic across all of your monitored properties, as well as site-by-site summaries of attack traffic and blocked attack traffic.

View corp-level Signal counts: For the first time in the dashboard, you can view the total number of requests tagged with specific Signals across your whole corp using the Signal Trends table. See what security trends are affecting your properties and adjust your security strategy accordingly.

Filter, filter, filter: We've added filtering and pagination tools to just about every aspect of the Corp Overview, allowing you to specify the data you want to see. Filter by site or Signal to zoom in on request data, or use the powerful new time range selector to report day-, week-, or month-over-month.