Updated APT and YUM repository signing keys
Due to a change with our package hosting provider, we have updated the GPG keys for our YUM and APT repositories. Updated GPG URLs are now listed in all relevant installation instructions.
If you have scripts for automated deployment, you will need to update the scripts with the new GPG key URL to ensure they continue to work:
Old URL:
https://yum.signalsciences.net/gpg.key or
https://apt.signalsciences.net/gpg.key
New URL:
https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey or
https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey
Note: If you’re using NGINX 1.9 or earlier, then you will instead want to use the legacy URL of:
https://yum.signalsciences.net/nginx/gpg.key
