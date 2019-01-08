Updated APT and YUM repository signing keys

Due to a change with our package hosting provider, we have updated the GPG keys for our YUM and APT repositories. Updated GPG URLs are now listed in all relevant installation instructions.

If you have scripts for automated deployment, you will need to update the scripts with the new GPG key URL to ensure they continue to work:

Old URL: https://yum.signalsciences.net/gpg.key or https://apt.signalsciences.net/gpg.key New URL: https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey or https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey