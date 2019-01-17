Updated Permissions and Roles

tl;dr: Roles and permissions have been updated. Corp Admin is a brand-new role, and existing Corp Owners and Corp Users with multiple site roles experienced some permission updates. Check out the changes below.

We’ve made some changes to our roles and permissions. These changes are designed to make it simpler to manage users across multiple sites at once, and will allow us to introduce some powerful new features in the near future.

Owner has full access and full owner permissions across every site within their corp. This isn’t a substantial change; previously Corp Owners could set themselves as members of any and all sites. We’re just simplifying the process of granting these permissions.

Admin is a brand new role we created to make it simpler for users to manage multiple sites. The Admin has Site Admin permissions on specific sites, meaning they can invite users and can edit configurations and agent mode (blocking/non-blocking). Admins do not have visibility into sites they do not manage and have limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

User manages specific sites, including configurations and agent mode (blocking/non-blocking). Users do not have visibility into sites they do not manage and have limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

Observer views specific sites in a read-only mode and has limited visibility into corp-level or multi-site features.

Role Site access User management privileges Change agent blocking mode Configure rules and other settings Owner All sites Invite, edit, delete, security policies Every site Every site Admin Specific sites Invite to specific sites Specific sites Specific sites User Specific sites No Specific sites Specific sites Observer Specific sites No No No

If you were previously a Corp Owner: you now have access to every site within your corp and are granted Site Owner permissions by default. Previously, Corp Owners could optionally choose to be members of sites. This option is no longer available.

If you were previously a Corp User:

If you were either a Site Owner or Site Admin on any site in your corp, you are now an Admin across all your site memberships.

across all your site memberships. If you were a Site User or a Site Observer on sites (and not a Site Owner or Site Admin) , you are a User on those same sites.

on those same sites. However, if you only had the Site Observer role across all of your site memberships, you are an Observer with visibility limited to those same sites.

Questions or concerns? Check out our Customer Support portal.