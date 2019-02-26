Stay on top of your corp activity
With corp integrations, you can receive alerts on activity that happens at the corp level of your account. Events relating to authentication, site and user administration, corp rules, and more can be sent to the tools you use for your day-to-day workflow. These are the same events you see in the Corp Activity section of the dashboard.
The following events are available for notification:
- New releases of our agent and module software
- New feature announcements
- Sites created/deleted
- SSO enabled/disabled on your corp
- Corp Lists created/updated/deleted
- Corp Signals created/updated/deleted
- Users invited
- User MFA enabled/updated/disabled
- Users added/removed
- User email bounced
- API access tokens created/updated/deleted
Currently, we offer integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and email. Please visit the Corp Integrations page to configure one today.
