Stay on top of your corp activity

With corp integrations, you can receive alerts on activity that happens at the corp level of your account. Events relating to authentication, site and user administration, corp rules, and more can be sent to the tools you use for your day-to-day workflow. These are the same events you see in the Corp Activity section of the dashboard.

The following events are available for notification:

New releases of our agent and module software

New feature announcements

Sites created/deleted

SSO enabled/disabled on your corp

Corp Lists created/updated/deleted

Corp Signals created/updated/deleted

Users invited

User MFA enabled/updated/disabled

Users added/removed

User email bounced

API access tokens created/updated/deleted

Currently, we offer integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and email. Please visit the Corp Integrations page to configure one today.