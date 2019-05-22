Assign multiple users to a site at once

Corp Owners and Admins can now assign multiple existing users to a site at once. This provides business unit leaders and site managers an easy way to add their entire team to a new site at once. This feature can be accessed by Owners from the Corp Users page (under the Corp Tools menu) or by Owners and Admins from the Site Settings page.

IMPORTANT: The flow is restricted to users that are already existing in the corp. New users can't be invited from the flow.

Check out our documentation to learn more.