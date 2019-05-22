Event page updates

We have launched some great new improvements to the Events page. Read about the updates below or see them for yourself.

1) We've added filters to the Events page to make it easier to triage and review events. You can filter by IP, signal, and status (Active/Expired).

2) Scrolling and navigation has been improved. First, we've made navigation elements sticky so they follow the user as they scroll up and down the page. Second, we've added a new interaction that automatically scrolls the user to the top of the page when they select a new event, reducing the amount of scrolling you have to do when reviewing multiple events.

3) We also have always-persistent Next Event and Previous Event buttons that make it easy to cycle through and review events. We think this will make it easy to manage the reviewing workflow when there are a lot of events.

4) Copy updates, like to the title of the Event Detail, to make it easier to know which event you're focused on at any time.