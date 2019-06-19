Announcing Corp Rules

Take advantage of corp rules in order to create rules that apply to all, or a select number of sites within your corp. In the corp level navigation, simply navigate to Corp Rules > Corp Rules. From this page, manage existing corp rules, or add a new rule with the existing rules builder. Select the global scope to apply the rule to all sites within the corp, or select specific sites that you'd like the rule to apply. Note, this is a corp level feature available to corp owners and admins. For more information on rules look at our documentation