  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2019
  5. September 2019

Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.3

September 12, 2019
ngwaf-module-golang
  • Added custom header extractor to the post request

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.2

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.4

Fastly
© Fastly 2024