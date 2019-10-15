Fastly Terraform Provider 0.11.0
Enhancements
- resource/fastly_service_v1/dictionary: Add
write_onlyargument (#189)
NOTES:
- provider: The underlying Terraform codebase dependency for the provider SDK and acceptance testing framework has been migrated from
github.com/hashicorp/terraformto
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk. They are functionality equivalent and this should only impact codebase development to switch imports. For more information see the Terraform Plugin SDK page in the Extending Terraform documentation. (#191)
- provider: The actual Terraform version used by the provider will now be included in the
User-Agentheader for Terraform 0.12 and later. Terraform 0.11 and earlier will use
Terraform/0.11+compatibleas this information was not accessible in those versions. (#182)
