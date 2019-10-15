  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.11.0

October 15, 2019
terraformadded

Enhancements

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/dictionary: Add write_only argument (#189)

NOTES:

  • provider: The underlying Terraform codebase dependency for the provider SDK and acceptance testing framework has been migrated from github.com/hashicorp/terraform to github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk. They are functionality equivalent and this should only impact codebase development to switch imports. For more information see the Terraform Plugin SDK page in the Extending Terraform documentation. (#191)
  • provider: The actual Terraform version used by the provider will now be included in the User-Agent header for Terraform 0.12 and later. Terraform 0.11 and earlier will use Terraform/0.11+compatible as this information was not accessible in those versions. (#182)

