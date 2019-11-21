Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.0.0
Introducing version 2.0 of the Signal Sciences Java module. This release includes a 2x performance improvement and better utilization of memory resources. JAR dependencies have been updated and isolated to work in more environments. No configuration changes are required. As is best practice, it's advised to deploy in a staging environment before production. The specifics of the optimizations are as follows:
- Created shaded jar file with no dependencies and moved all packages to
signalsciencesnamespace
- Fixed RPC connections tracking code that was running in O(n) time
- Minimized temporary buffers usage during (de)serialization, reading and writing of
msgpackdata to sockets
- Minimized number of buffers used to cache the post body and avoided unnecessary copying
- Minimized reflection usage to (de)serialize Java objects to/from
msgpackstream
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.2.0
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.0.2