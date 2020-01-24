  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. January 2020

Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.1.8

January 24, 2020
ngwaf-module-haproxy
  • Added explicit socket close

