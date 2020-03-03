  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for IIS 2.0.0

March 3, 2020
ngwaf-module-iis
  • Improved the installer, working on older versions of Windows back to Server 2008r2
  • Changed the default behavior to install as per-machine (instead of per-user). Because of this, previous installs may need to be uninstalled first. A warning will appear during installation if this is the case.
  • Changed default agent rpc-address from port 9999 to port 737 to match the agent default
  • Updated the installer to detect non-default agent port configurations (i.e., detect old port 9999 configurations) and configure the IIS module to match
  • Replaced the PowerShell utilities with a new SigsciCtl.exe utility to aid in manual configuration and diagnostics

