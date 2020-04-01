Templated rules response header and value conditions
You can now add optional response header name and value conditions to ATO templated rules, which include:
Login Success
Login Failure
Registration Success
Registration Failure
We’re excited to give you these additional levels to protect your apps against ATO and excessive authentication attempts! If you have any questions about these changes, reach out to us at support@fastly.com.
Example for the
Login Success templated rule:
