Templated rules response header and value conditions

April 1, 2020
ngwaf-announcementsadded

You can now add optional response header name and value conditions to ATO templated rules, which include:

  • Login Success
  • Login Failure
  • Registration Success
  • Registration Failure

We’re excited to give you these additional levels to protect your apps against ATO and excessive authentication attempts! If you have any questions about these changes, reach out to us at support@fastly.com.

Example for the Login Success templated rule:

Example Login Success templated rule

