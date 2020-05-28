SSO Bypass

A couple updates to the feature formerly known as API Users:

1. We're no longer using the term "API Users" in the control panel or the API. Instead, these are now "users with SSO Bypass." The intent of this attribute is to enable organizations to invite third-parties to access their SigSci instance (for example, a contractor who is outside the organizations SSO setup). While users with SSO Bypass can still connect to the API, we recommend users create API Access Tokens to connect services or automations to our API.

2. Users with SSO Bypass can now use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Corps with SSO enabled can continue to invite users from outside their organization's SSO, like contractors, now with the added protection of 2FA.