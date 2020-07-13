New rules conditions

We are pleased to announce the introduction of several new rules conditions that will help give you better visibility into abusive or anomalous behavior on your applications.

Response Conditions Use Response code or Response header as conditions in request rules or signal exclusion rules for finer detail when adding or removing a signal. Combine response conditions with request conditions to gain greater insight into the results of client requests.

Custom Signals Use custom signals as conditions in request rules to improve workflows or create more complex rule logic.

