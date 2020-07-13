  1. Home
New rules conditions

July 13, 2020
ngwaf-announcementsadded

We are pleased to announce the introduction of several new rules conditions that will help give you better visibility into abusive or anomalous behavior on your applications.

  • Response Conditions Use Response code or Response header as conditions in request rules or signal exclusion rules for finer detail when adding or removing a signal. Combine response conditions with request conditions to gain greater insight into the results of client requests.

  • Custom Signals Use custom signals as conditions in request rules to improve workflows or create more complex rule logic.

