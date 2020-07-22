  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.19.0

July 22, 2020
FEATURES:

  • New Resource: fastly_service_compute (#281)

Enhancements

  • resource/fastly_service_compute: Add support for all logging providers (#285)
  • resource/fastly_service_compute: Add support for importing compute services (#286)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/ftp_logging: Add support for message_type field to FTP logging endpoint (#288)

Bug fixes

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/s3logging: Fix error check which was causing a runtime panic with s3logging (#290)

NOTES:

  • provider: Update go-fastly client to v1.16.2 (#288)
  • provider: Refactor documentation templating and compilation (#283)

