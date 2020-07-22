Fastly Terraform Provider 0.19.0
View this release on Github
FEATURES:
- New Resource:
fastly_service_compute(#281)
Enhancements
- resource/fastly_service_compute: Add support for all logging providers (#285)
- resource/fastly_service_compute: Add support for importing compute services (#286)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/ftp_logging: Add support for
message_typefield to FTP logging endpoint (#288)
Bug fixes
- resource/fastly_service_v1/s3logging: Fix error check which was causing a runtime panic with s3logging (#290)
NOTES:
- provider: Update
go-fastlyclient to v1.16.2 (#288)
- provider: Refactor documentation templating and compilation (#283)
Prior change: CLI v0.16.1
Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 0.19.1