Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.0

August 10, 2020
terraformadded

FEATURES:

  • New Data Source: fastly_waf_rules Use this data source to fetch Fastly WAF rules and pass to a fastly_service_waf_configuration. (#291)
  • New Resource: fastly_service_waf_configuration Provides a Web Application Firewall configuration and rules that can be applied to a service. (#291)

Enhancements

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/waf: Add waf block to enable and configure a Web Application Firewall on a service. (#285)

