Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.0
FEATURES:
- New Data Source:
fastly_waf_rulesUse this data source to fetch Fastly WAF rules and pass to a
fastly_service_waf_configuration. (#291)
- New Resource:
fastly_service_waf_configurationProvides a Web Application Firewall configuration and rules that can be applied to a service. (#291)
Enhancements
- resource/fastly_service_v1/waf: Add
wafblock to enable and configure a Web Application Firewall on a service. (#285)
