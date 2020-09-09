Deprecated - Weekly Summary Page
The Weekly Summary page is no longer available as of September 9. The summary's information and functionality can now be accessed from site-level dashboards (with the release of the new Request Volume card) Any existing links to the Weekly Summary will be redirected to the site's Overview dashboard with a seven-day look back.
Learn more about dashboards and how to customize them by visiting the relevant docs page.
Prior change: New request to site rule converter
Following change: New Request Volume Graph