Deprecated - Weekly Summary Page

September 9, 2020
ngwaf-announcementsdeprecated

The Weekly Summary page is no longer available as of September 9. The summary's information and functionality can now be accessed from site-level dashboards (with the release of the new Request Volume card) Any existing links to the Weekly Summary will be redirected to the site's Overview dashboard with a seven-day look back.

Learn more about dashboards and how to customize them by visiting the relevant docs page.

