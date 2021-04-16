  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for VMWare Tanzu Tile v1.1.2

April 16, 2021
ngwaf-tanzu-tile
  • Added support for Windows 2019 stemcells.
  • Added support for TAS 2.11

