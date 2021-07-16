Fastly Terraform Provider 0.33.0
Enhancements
- Upgrade to Go 1.16 to allow
darwin/arm64builds #447
- Replace
ActivateVCLcall with
Mainfield on
CreateVCL#446
- Add limitations for
write_onlydictionaries #445
- Replace
StateFuncwith
ValidateDiagFunc#439
Bug fixes
- Don't use
ParallelTestfor
no_authdata source #449
- Introduce
no_authprovider option #444
- Suppress gzip diff unless fields are explicitly set #441
- Fix parsing of log-levels by removing date/time prefix #440
- Fix bug with
fastly_tls_subscriptionmulti-SAN challenge #435
- Output variable refresh bug #388
- Use correct 'shield' value #437
- Fix
default_hostnot being removed #434
- In
fastly_waf_rulesdata source, request rule revisions from API #428
