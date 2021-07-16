  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.33.0

July 16, 2021
Enhancements

  • Upgrade to Go 1.16 to allow darwin/arm64 builds #447
  • Replace ActivateVCL call with Main field on CreateVCL #446
  • Add limitations for write_only dictionaries #445
  • Replace StateFunc with ValidateDiagFunc #439

Bug fixes

  • Don't use ParallelTest for no_auth data source #449
  • Introduce no_auth provider option #444
  • Suppress gzip diff unless fields are explicitly set #441
  • Fix parsing of log-levels by removing date/time prefix #440
  • Fix bug with fastly_tls_subscription multi-SAN challenge #435
  • Output variable refresh bug #388
  • Use correct 'shield' value #437
  • Fix default_host not being removed #434
  • In fastly_waf_rules data source, request rule revisions from API #428

