Fastly Terraform Provider 0.35.0
Enhancements
- Make
backendblock optional #457
- Audit
sensitiveattributes #458
- Tests should not error when no backends defined (now considered as warning) #462
- Refactor service attribute handlers into CRUD-style functions #463
- Change to accept multi-pem blocks #469
- Bump go-fastly version #467
Bug fixes
- Fix
fastly_service_waf_configurationnot updating
ruleattributes correctly #464
- Correctly update
version_comment#466
DEPRECATED:
- Deprecate
geo_headersattribute #456
