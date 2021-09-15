  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.35.0

September 15, 2021
Enhancements

  • Make backend block optional #457
  • Audit sensitive attributes #458
  • Tests should not error when no backends defined (now considered as warning) #462
  • Refactor service attribute handlers into CRUD-style functions #463
  • Change to accept multi-pem blocks #469
  • Bump go-fastly version #467

Bug fixes

  • Fix fastly_service_waf_configuration not updating rule attributes correctly #464
  • Correctly update version_comment #466

DEPRECATED:

  • Deprecate geo_headers attribute #456

